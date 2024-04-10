Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.21.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.0 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.