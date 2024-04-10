Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.21.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

About Rogers Communications

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.62. 562,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,186. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

