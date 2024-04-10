Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,208 shares of company stock worth $9,220,239. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.