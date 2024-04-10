Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.41. 11,510,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,325,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

