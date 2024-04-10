Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 10,157,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 41,917,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

