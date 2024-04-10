RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
