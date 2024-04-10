RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

