Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31. 1,349,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,589,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 625.42%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock worth $194,030. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

