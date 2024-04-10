Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.39. 2,763,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,701,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 625.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

