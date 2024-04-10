Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $627,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $960,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $3,615,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

