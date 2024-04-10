RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aflac by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Aflac Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

