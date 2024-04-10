RFG Advisory LLC Sells 19,427 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

