RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PXD opened at $272.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.