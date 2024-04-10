RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VOOV opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
