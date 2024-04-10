RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

