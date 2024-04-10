Reviewing Southland (SLND) & Its Peers

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Southland to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Southland has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southland’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 484 762 18 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southland and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southland currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southland and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -12.48 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $725.52 million 24.85

Southland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southland competitors beat Southland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

