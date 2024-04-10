Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.