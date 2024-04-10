Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Truist Financial (TFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) recently:
- 4/8/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/28/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/19/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.
- 3/12/2024 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/4/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/23/2024 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/20/2024 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 2/15/2024 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Truist Financial Stock Down 4.4 %
NYSE:TFC traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 11,184,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,616,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.