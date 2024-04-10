Research Analysts Set Expectations for VolitionRx Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for VolitionRx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

