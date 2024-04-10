RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading 1.7% Higher

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.33 and last traded at $224.17. Approximately 17,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 361,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.11.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

