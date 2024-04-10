Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

MARK stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,142,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Further Reading

