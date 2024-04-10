Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $223.00 at UBS Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $198.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

RGA has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $190.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $196.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.