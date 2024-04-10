Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.81. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $196.25. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

