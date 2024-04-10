Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.07. Redfin shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 1,649,537 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Redfin Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Redfin by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Redfin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

