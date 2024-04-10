Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.58

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 42.58 and last traded at 42.70, with a volume of 827927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 45.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Reddit Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Reddit

About Reddit

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 over the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

