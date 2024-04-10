Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.58

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 42.58 and last traded at 42.70, with a volume of 827927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 45.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
