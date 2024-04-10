Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Macy’s (M)

Macy’s (NYSE: M) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/8/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2024 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2024 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/29/2024 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 2/28/2024 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/28/2024 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2024 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
Macy’s Price Performance
M stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
