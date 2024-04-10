Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 101,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,009. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45.

Insider Transactions at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, Director Joellen Legg acquired 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.46 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

