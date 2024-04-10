Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.9% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.47. 1,070,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,993,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

