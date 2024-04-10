Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 119,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

