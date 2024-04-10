Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.26

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1541965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $966,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.