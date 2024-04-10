Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 1.1 %

RDI opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 526,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

