Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 30116058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

