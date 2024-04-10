R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.