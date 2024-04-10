QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 57,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.