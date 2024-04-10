Quaero Capital S.A. Trims Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun comprises approximately 2.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kanzhun by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $2,326,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of BZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 1,326,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,450. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

