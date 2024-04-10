Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 6,076 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quaero Capital S.A. trimmed its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 1.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.8 %

EDU stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 978,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,236. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

