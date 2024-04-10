Quaero Capital S.A. Invests $608,000 in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $74.04.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

