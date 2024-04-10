Quaero Capital S.A. Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 1.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

