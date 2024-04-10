Quaero Capital S.A. Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $14.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.06. The stock had a trading volume of 415,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $267.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.62.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.