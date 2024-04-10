Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 1.3%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.24. 54,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,092,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $633.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.29%. Research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

