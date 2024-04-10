Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Raised by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$91.92.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$98.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

