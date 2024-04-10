Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HQY. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.7 %

HQY stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 82,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 146,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

