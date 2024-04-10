Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.12 on Monday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

