Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Decreased by Analyst

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $313.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.