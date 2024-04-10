Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Reduced by Analyst

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for BP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in BP by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BP by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 123,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

