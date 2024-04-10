Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.35 per share.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $413.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.58 and a 200 day moving average of $377.49. Murphy USA has a one year low of $253.92 and a one year high of $430.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

