Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $90.02 on Monday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.