Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Northland Power Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NPI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.21.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$34.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

