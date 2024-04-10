Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Northland Power Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Northland Power
Northland Power Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$34.85.
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.