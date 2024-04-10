Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $205.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $208.49. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

