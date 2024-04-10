Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Issued By Capital One Financial

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chord Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $184.32 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.72 and its 200-day moving average is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,579,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

