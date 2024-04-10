PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,480 shares.The stock last traded at $27.85 and had previously closed at $27.84.

PureTech Health Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

