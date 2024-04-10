Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $53.81. 523,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,843,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

